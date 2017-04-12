Condom Clogged Pipe Helps Austin Police Take Down Prostitution Ring

A report of a sewer pipe backed up with used rubbers led the Austin Police Department to discover many happy endings at a local massage parlor.

Jade Massage Therapy was already under investigation in early February when the strip mall property manager reported that an industrial waste disposal unit connecting the property to the city's sewer services was clogged with used condoms, ultimately damaging the unit. Two days prior, Juan Wang, who co-owns the massage parlor with her husband Joseph Emery, was discovered at the airport with $30,000 in cash, which Wang claimed was for a medical procedure in China. When pressed further about transporting such a large amount of money, Wang became visibly nervous and had trouble answering more questions.

Nola.com reports that other tenants in the strip mall had previously accused the owners of running a prostitution service. After the discovery of the condom clog, investigators searched the adult classified advertising website Backpage.com and found several listing related to Jade Massage Therapy. The following month, detectives stopped two men leaving the parlor. Both men reportedly admitted to having paid for sexual favors in the parlor.