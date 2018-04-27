Confederate Leaders’ Names to Be Removed From 2 Austin Roads

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Austin City Council has voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from two roads.

The City Council voted Thursday to change the names of Robert E. Lee Road and Jeff Davis Avenue.

Robert E. Lee Road will be named for Azie Taylor Morton, the country's first black U.S. treasurer, who grew up and went to college in Austin. Its official designation will be Azie Morton Road.

Jeff Davis Avenue will be named for William Holland, an African-American Travis County commissioner who served in the state Legislature.

While most of the residents who responded to surveys from the city objected to the proposed name changes, most of speakers at City Hall on Thursday were in favor of the revisions.