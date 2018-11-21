Congratulations Oklahoma, You’re the Cow Chip Throwing Capital in the World

In case you don't know what a cow chip is, that would be dried cow poop.

Of all things to be known for, I don't know if you want to be known for dried cow poop. If you're interested, head to Beaver, Oklahoma. They're the undisputed cow chip throwing capital of the world, don't know if anyone is trying to fight them on that. You can get gift boxes with the cow chips inside of them in Beaver.

Every year in April, they do the big cow chip throw. If you throw the furthest, you become King Cow Chip. The current record is from Drew Russell in 2015, he hurled a cow chip 188 feet, six inches. The big cow chip event is a week long event in Beaver. If you wanted to go this year, it is happening April 14-21, 2018.