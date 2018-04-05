Conor McGregor Crashes UFC Press Event, Arrested by Police

UFC bad boy Conor McGregor is wanted by police for questioning after crashing a UFC press event with his entourage, vandalizing a bus and injuring another fighter.

According to the NY Times , McGregor and at least a dozen others were let into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY by an accredited website for UFC 223 media day. McGregor, who has been outspoken in his frustration over being stripped of his UFC title, was seen throwing things at a bus transporting UFC fighters, injuring fighter Michael Chiesa. UFC president Dana White told ESPN,

They stormed the building, got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting on buses and started to attack the buses with trash cans, dollies. This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of this company.

White also noted that UFC fighter Artem Lobov, who accompanied McGregor and participated in the vandalizing, would be removed from UFC 223. White told ESPN that McGregor was wanted for questioning by the NYPD, and his personal plane would not be allowed to take off.

The UFC issued a statement Thursday , confirming Lobov's removal from the fight card and saying that those involved would not be welcome at the weigh-in or event,

During today’s media event at Barclays Center to promote UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway, Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov entered the building accompanied by over a dozen individuals. The group, which included McGregor and Lobov, vandalized the vehicle that contained a number of athletes competing at the event taking place this weekend. NYPD was immediately alerted and is currently in the process of investigating the situation. UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Center security and law enforcement authorities. All parties are working together to ensure the highest standard of proper safety precautions are implemented to protect the fans and athletes. The organization deems today’s disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend’s card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow’s ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday’s event at Barclays Center.

Neither McGregor nor his spokesperson have issued a statement about the incident.