Convicted Killer May Have Killed Woman, Dumped Body Near Wichita Falls

A man convicted for three murders in California may not only be the most prolific serial killer in American history, but may also be responsible for a yet-to-be uncovered murder in or near Wichita Falls.

According to a Times Record News article, 78-year-old Samuel Little disclosed to a Texas Ranger during an interview at the California State Penitentiary, that he murdered a woman in the 1970’s and disposed of her body somewhere near Wichita Falls. Little also confessed to the cold case murder of Denise Christie Brothers in Odessa in the 1970's. Little was transferred to a facility in Texas following the confession. And many more confessions have followed.

Little, who seems to have targeted mainly prostitutes, has been verifiably linked to 34 murders and could be responsible for up to 90 murders from Florida to California, between 1970 and 2005. The only information the FBI has released on the possible Wichita Falls homicide is that the victim may have been a black female killed in 1976 or 1977 and that the body was “disposed of outside of Wichita Falls”, though they do not specify exactly what city.

Texas Rangers will not comment on open investigations. Local law enforcement has no info on a Jane Doe from that time frame, so it’s entirely possible the woman’s remains have simply not been found, assuming Little is telling the truth or is correct in his recollection of the location. Little is a former boxer who reportedly stunned his victims by punching them in the face, then choking them to death. Many of the crimes were not deemed murder at first and were assumed to be the result of drug overdoses, natural causes or accidents.

Little, who claims his own mother was prostitute, was convicted in 2014 for the murders of three women in southern California during the late 1980’s. He is serving life with no possibility for parole. The FBI and Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate other cases. Little has an extensive criminal history spanning decades.

Sources: Times Record News , Wikipedia