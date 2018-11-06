Convicted Murderer Appeals Judgement, Verdict

Attorneys for convicted murderer Kody Lott have filed a motion to appeal the guilty verdict in his case. Following his September 19 conviction on one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault, Lott’s defense attorney filed a motion for a new trial. That motion was denied last month.

Lott was found guilty by Tarrant County jury in the September 2016 murder of 13-year-old Lauren Landavazo and the shooting of 13-year-old Makayla Smith. Lott had stalked Landavazo from his parent’s apartment for months prior to the shooting. Lott ambushed and shot the two teens with a .22 rifle as they walked home from McNeil Junior High.

Lott was sentenced to a life prison term on the murder charge and 20 years on the assault charge. He will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

(Some information for this article sourced from Wichita Falls Times Record News )