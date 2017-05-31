Here's a heartwarming story about the power of lending a hand.

James Wright, 70, is an Army veteran who walks miles each day to a nursing home to visit his wife -- who is battling dementia -- because his truck broke down.

Last week, Charles Plitt, a police officer in the town of Weaver, was off-duty when he saw Wright walking on the highway. He pulled over and the two got to talking. It turns out Wright, who calls his wife "the most beautiful woman in the world," had had a stroke and was too tired to continue his walk, so Plitt gave him a ride to the home.

The Weaver Police Department put up a Facebook post about the encounter in the hopes the community will step forward to help fix Wright's truck or arrange transportation to help Wright see his wife. And even if the public doesn't lend a hand, it doesn't sound like Wright will let that stop him. "I don't care if it's raining, snowing, or what, I'm going to see my wife. If I have to crawl," he said.