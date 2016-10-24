Cop Takes Baby So Parents Can Have Relaxing Meal in Restaurant

A baby in a restaurant is a recipe for disaster, but one man of the law did his part to make what could've been a terrible experience a terrific one.

A sheriff's deputy in Polk County, Fla. came to the rescue when a couple's crying baby prevented them from eating in a restaurant.

Deputy Chris Brackin was in the restaurant when he spotted the couple and decided to step in so they could chow down without having to deal with the fussy toddler, even if it was only for just a few minutes.

Deputy and part-time babysitter. He's a man with a wide set of skills.

As you can see in the post, the parents were "very grateful for the break."