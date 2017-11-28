Cops Stop Car Hauling Insanely Ginormous Christmas Tree on Roof

Forget about not seeing the forest through the trees -- this driver couldn't see the road through them.

Police in Sudbury, Mass. pulled over a driver for carrying a Christmas tree last week that was so immense that it essentially covered the entire vehicle, rendering it dangerous to drive.

Don't believe us? Take a look at a photo below and you'll quickly discover that not only did the motorist have a tough time navigating the roads, but his decision to transport the tree proved hazardous to other non-arbor-enthused drivers.