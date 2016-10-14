Cops Summoned Because North Texas News Crew Had No White People

If you see something, say something. This is what happens when that policy goes awry.

Homa Bash is a reporter for KXAS in Dallas who tweeted a rather strange story in which someone called the police after seeing her and her cameraman while they were doing a story in the town of Plano.

Bash's tweet registered with the public -- as of this writing, it's been liked nearly more than 113,000 times. And, it's worth noting that Bash is Indian, not Hispanic.

The matter was cleared up quickly and Bash made sure to show some love for the police in Plano.

It's unclear who called the police and if there was any further reason for contacting authorities.