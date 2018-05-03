Could Your Cell Phone Be Dangerous to Your Health?
I remember when I was a child, my grandmother would warn me not to set too close to the t.v. She was afraid the radiation from the t.v. would harm me. A new study published in the U.K. says brain tumors may be linked to cell phone use.
A story published in The New York Post states that, according to researchers, cases of a type of brain tumor called glioblastoma soared from 983 to 2,531 between 1995 and 2015in England. The time frame coincides with the rapid rise in cell phone use around the world.
According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to the RF or radio frequency waves emitted by cell phones may well pose a risk. They go on to say that several factors can affect the amount of RF energy person is exposed to, including:
- The amount of time the person is on the phone.
- Whether or not the person is using the speaker mode on the phone or a hands-free device. Using one of these allows the phone to be held away from the head.
- The distance and path to the nearest cell phone tower. Cell phones adjust their power to use the minimum amount for a good signal. Being farther away from the tower requires more energy to get a good signal, as does being inside a building.
- The amount of cell phone traffic in the area at the time. Higher traffic may require more energy to get a good signal.
- The model of phone being used. Different phones give off different amounts of energy.