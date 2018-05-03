Could Your Cell Phone Be Dangerous to Your Health?

I remember when I was a child, my grandmother would warn me not to set too close to the t.v. She was afraid the radiation from the t.v. would harm me. A new study published in the U.K. says brain tumors may be linked to cell phone use.

A story published in The New York Post states that, according to researchers, cases of a type of brain tumor called glioblastoma soared from 983 to 2,531 between 1995 and 2015in England. The time frame coincides with the rapid rise in cell phone use around the world.

According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to the RF or radio frequency waves emitted by cell phones may well pose a risk. They go on to say that several factors can affect the amount of RF energy person is exposed to, including: