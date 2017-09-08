Country Music Lost a Legend Today

I have some pretty strong opinions on music. I really do like a little of everything, with a few exceptions. But I'm partial to country and rock, or what I suppose now is 'classic' country and rock. Don Williams passed away Friday at age 78 . He was a living legend. Frankly, I'm not a big fan of most of what passes for country music today. It's not all bad, but not much of it is all that good in my opinion. I don't know that Don Williams ever cut a bad record, at least none that I've ever heard. His sound was about as pure and smooth as a country artist could be. The songs will definitely live on. RIP Don.