Couple to Divorce Out of Respect for Their Shared Girlfriend

This is not your typical love triangle.

Henderson, Nev. couple Cristina and Benno Kaiser -- she's 31, he's 37 -- are getting a divorce after 12 years of marriage for one of the more bizarre reasons you can imagine -- so their mutual girlfriend won't get jealous and can maintain legal rights to the three children Cristina and Benno have.

Paging, Maury Povich, please.

The girlfriend in question is Sierra Kuntz, a 21-year-old who claims all three of these consenting adults love each other. It's unclear how long the trio has been in a relationship, although we do know they met in a mall pet shop where Sierra was working.

As Benno put it, “Cristina and I decided this was something that needed to be done in order for Sierra to understand the depth of how much we love her and want her to be part of our family.”

In addition to becoming a welcome third wheel (in the bedroom, too -- they're pretty open about everyone getting involved in between the sheets), Sierra now serves as stay-at-home mom to the children, ages 6, 7 and 11.

One of the children says his friends don't understand the unusual set-up (there's a good chance someone reading this feels the same), but Benno is undeterred, knowing love conquers all. "We have a love that I know is going to last for our lifetime."

He also said the kids are totally onboard. "Our children have been very supportive of this," he said. "They have understood."