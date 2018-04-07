Cowboy Artists Descend on Wichita Falls for ‘Cowboy True’

The 7th annual Cowboy Art Exhibit and Auction will return the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center on April 13 and 14. This years event features 60 juried artists from all across America and at least one artist from Canada. Cowboy True has become one of the most anticipated events of the year across Texoma and one you do not want to miss.

The stated mission of Cowboy True is to educate the region about the honor, art, and beauty of the cowboy’s daily life. Several pieces will be featured in the live auction on Saturday night. Categories for this year's event will include bits, spurs, buckles, jewelry, gun & knife engraving, saddles, boots, trappings & gear, photography, paintings, drawings, sculptures, carving, cowboy cartoons, and pottery.

Dan Shores at 2015 Cowboy True Art Exhibit and Auction

Dan Shores, Cowboy True committee chairman says this year's artists are some of the very best the event has ever attracted.

An American Stockhorse Association horse clinic is scheduled for 8 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday in the arena. Friday night, the official Cowboy True kick-off party begins at 6:30 pm. with heavy hors-d'oeuvres and live music with Jake Hooker and the Outsiders.

Saturday, the art exhibits are free and open to the public from 8 am to 5 pm. The live auction and steak dinner event open at 5:30 pm. Tickets for the Friday Kick-off party are $30. Tickets for the Saturday night events are $65. For more information on the event, visit ArtsCouncilWF.org .