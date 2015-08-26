Cowboys Cornerback Orlando Scandrick to Miss Entire 2015 Season

It was Sean Lee in 2014. This year it's Orlando Scandrick.

A year after losing starting middle linebacker Lee before the season even started, the same thing happened to cornerback Scandrick on Wednesday (Aug. 26).

The Dallas Cowboys' star defensive back will miss the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL and MCL in his knee. ESPN Dallas reported the injury happened during practice Tuesday and he will undergo surgery to repair the tears.

Scandrick had to be carted off the field after breaking up a pass. As soon as he hit the ground he reportedly said, "It's my ACL. I know it. It's gone."

He was undoubtedly the Cowboys' best cornerback in 2014. He recorded 55 tackles, nine pass deflections and two interceptions, but as ESPN Dallas pointed out, Scandrick is one of the best in the league at covering slot receivers.

This will, of course, be a huge blow to the Cowboys' defense. This will mean Morris Claiborne, largely considered a bust since Dallas drafted him out of LSU, will really have to step up this season.