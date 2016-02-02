A nearly head-on collision on Central Freeway just south of Maurine Street sent one elderly man to the hospital and left traffic backed up for over 1 mile for a short time just before lunch time on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the 1100 block of Central Freeway on the north bound side. Eyewitness Chris Skinner said a man in a red Chevy Cavalier was driving south in the north bound lanes of the Central Freeway service road and entered the freeway via the off ramp just in from of Herb Easley Chevrolet on Central. The Cavalier almost immediately collided with a silver Nissan Versa.

"The driver had glass in his left eye", said Skinner, himself an employee of the dealership. He and another employee rushed to help the victims until First Responders arrived moments later. Police say the driver of the Chevy and his son, who as a passenger in the vehicle, were both transported to the hospital. The driver of the Versa was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.