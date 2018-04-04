The wind was bad earlier this week in Texas. One city now doesn't have an airplane hangar.

We know how windy it can get in Texas , but the Hobby Airport in Houston dealt with some highly aggressive winds. It was so bad that the hangar used to put passengers on the plane was ripped off the building and thrown about thirty feet away onto some planes. From the video , it looks like three to four planes may have some damage.

This looks like a tornado rolled through, but they say straight-line winds are to blame for this hangar. This happened around midnight so the airport was empty and no one was injured. The airport opened this morning and somehow no delays have happened due to this hangar collapse.