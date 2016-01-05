Women have worked hard to break down barriers in order to make a career in sports journalism, a fact which will make you cringe all the more when watching this.

Chris Gayle, who plays for the Melbourne Renegades, decided to put the moves on reporter Mel McLaughlin during his team's recent game against the Melbourne Stars. He's not at all subtle in his attempts to woo her.

It's clearly an uncomfortable moment and you have to give McLaughlin credit for soldiering through the interview, even as Gayle continues his cheesy attempts to win her over.

After initially laughing off Gayle's behavior, the announcers in the booth then change course and criticize him, echoing sentiments pretty much everyone watching probably thought.