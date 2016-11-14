Crime Stoppers Manhunt Monday for November 14, 2016

Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating the following fugitive.

51-year-old Carole Anne Hall (aka Carole Goehring) is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 325 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

This fugitive should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend this subject yourself. If you have any information on the location of this fugitive, please call: Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888.

If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area call: 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest of the fugitive, you can earn a reward up to $500.