Cruz, Trump and Company Campaign to Large Audience at MPEC

Bottom line-they brought their A game. Sen. Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Texas State Rep. Pat Fallon, Texas State Rep. Drew Springer, and Texas State Rep. James Frank were all on hand for Wednesday's re-elect Cruz campaign stop in Wichita Falls.

GALLERY: Ted Cruz Rally in Wichita Falls

The crowd was enthusiastic before the Senator arrived, but were fully energized by the end of the event. Rep. Fallon led a fun cheering session early on and Representatives Springer and Frank demonstrated their continued support for the conservative values that Cruz brings to the table.

Sen. Cruz highlighted the need to "keep Texas red" and some of the accomplishments of the Republican-controlled Congress and President Trump, as well. The crowd erupted in cheers when Sen. Cruz stated that the IRS should be abolished and flat-tax, no-more-than-a-postcard filing for all should be a priority.

In case you missed it, News Talk 1290 was there for the entire event and the video is below. Please share with everyone! And don't forget, the last day to register to vote is Tuesday, October 9. Early voting begins Monday, October 22 and runs through Friday, November 2.