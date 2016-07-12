Cute Cursing Kid Can’t Fix Cupboard [VIDEO]

There comes a time for every parent when they realize they have to watch the things they say in front of their kids. Once the kids reach a certain age, they become like parrots. They may not grow feathers, but they definitely start repeating everything they've heard before.

The kid in this video must have watched dad being a handyman around the house a few times. He also seemed to pick up on a certain phrase that went along with the work. Luckily for dad, it was pretty tame as far as curse words go.

Watch as this little guy tries to fix the cabinets and drawers in the kitchen. His toy screwdriver just isn't getting it done. That's when he knew exactly the thing to say.