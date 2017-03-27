Cy Young, Iwo Jima Survivor and Reunion Founder, Dies at 97

The founder of the annual ‘Iwo Jima Survivors Reunion’, held here in Wichita Falls, has died. Cy Young passed away on Sunday at age 97.Young was barely 25 when he and thousands of other GI’s fought in what would go down as the bloodiest battle of the Pacific Theatre.

The fight in the black volcanic sands of Iwo Jima leave nearly 7,000 dead and over 18,000 wounded between February 19 and March 26, 1945.Young, a retired coach, began the survivor’s reunion in 1991.