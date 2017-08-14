Cyclist Absolutely Destroys Thug Who Tried to Steal His Bike

This guy took the law into his own hands.

Check out this video from Ireland, where a man sprung to action after seeing someone try to make off with his bike.

You can see the cyclist places his ride up against the wall, without locking it up. Seconds later, a guy with bad intentions pulls up on his own bicycle and is all like, "You know what? I'm gonna upgrade and take this other bike for myself."

Bad idea.

The cyclist who left his bike quickly emerges back on the scene, tackling the thief like a linebacker going in for a sack and then throwing a few punches while scaring away the goon and his accomplice.

The bike wound up in the street, but didn't appear to be too damaged, which is fortunate, considering the donnybrook that erupted and the fact a car driving by could've crushed it.