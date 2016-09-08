Dad Tragically Dies Shortly After Father-Daughter Wedding Dance
A moment of pure joy turned into a day of unspeakable tragedy.
Tim Buchanan, 54, of Rock Hill, S.C., passed away from a heart attack he had after he danced with his daughter at her wedding in Costa Rica on Sunday.
Buchanan's wife, Jeni, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her husband on Facebook, along with a photo of them together at the wedding.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in the wake of Tim's death.
Jeni also took to Facebook again to thank people for their support.
Tim worked as a police detective and his department also took to social media to say goodbye.