A moment of pure joy turned into a day of unspeakable tragedy.

Tim Buchanan, 54, of Rock Hill, S.C., passed away from a heart attack he had after he danced with his daughter at her wedding in Costa Rica on Sunday.

Buchanan's wife, Jeni, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her husband on Facebook, along with a photo of them together at the wedding.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in the wake of Tim's death.

Jeni also took to Facebook again to thank people for their support.

Tim worked as a police detective and his department also took to social media to say goodbye.