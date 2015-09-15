Dallas Cowboys Named Most Valuable NFL Team, Again

America's team is just printing money at this point. The latest total value could run a small country for sure.

Forbes has come out with their annual list for the most valuable NFL franchises. It's no shock the Dallas Cowboys have taken the top honor once again. Come on now, they're America's Team.

According to Forbes , the Dallas Cowboys are currently worth 4 billion dollars. How long until Jerry Jones is on the hundred dollar bill?

They actually have 750 million more than the next closest sports team in the entire world. Real Madrid (soccer) comes in second, with $3.26 billion. Last year the Cowboys generated $620 million in revenue, a record for a U.S. sports team, Forbes said. Forbes has made this list for 18 years and this is the ninth consecutive year the Cowboys took the top spot. You can check out the full list here .

1. Dallas Cowboys $4 Billion

2. New England Patriots $3.2 Billion

3. Washington Redskins $2.85 Billion

4. New York Giants $2.8 Billion

5. San Francisco 49ers $2.7 Billion