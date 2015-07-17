Dallas Cowboys Receiver Cole Beasley Throws Down Incredible Dunk

It's not uncommon to see non-basketball players do impressive dunks. But what about when that player is 5-foot-8?

Dallas Cowboys receiver and fan favorite Cole Beasley showed off his hops in an Instagram video when he does a killer lob bounce into a double-pump dunk.

BACKWARDS.

Beasley even throws in a little jab at New York Giants all-world wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. " @OBJ_3 had his so it's only right to put one of mine up. #cowboysgiantsrivalry ."

Just another reason to love Cole Beasley.