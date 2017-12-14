Dallas High School Student Carries Fallen Marathoner to a Championship

This is why kids should participate in sports or some kind of team-based activity. On Sunday, a high school girl student from the Dallas area became famous for her act of sportsmanship towards the end of the Dallas Marathon.

According to the Washington Post, 17-year-old Ariana Luterman was on the last leg of the girls' relay anchor when she saw the race leader's legs buckle only yards from the finish line. The leader, Dr. Chandler Self, was visibly exhausted from the race.

So what did the high school student do? She helped Self up to her feet and aided her the rest of he way to the finish line. Dr. Self took home the women's championship.