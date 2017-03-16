The one thing everyone needs their phone to do is to contact emergency services. T-Mobile in Dallas has been having problems with this and a six-month-old is now dead.

Six-month-old Brandon Alex died this past Saturday after falling off a day bed. The babysitter attempted to call police because Brandon was barely breathing. The babysitter was also having trouble keeping Brandon awake after falling off the bed. She was trying to call 911 from her T-Mobile phone. She attempted CPR but was not successful in her attempts.

She tried several times to call 911. The babysitter made the first call at 5:55 p.m. It lasted 55 seconds. She made the second call at 5:57 p.m. It lasted eight minutes and 40 seconds. She called for a third time at 6:11 pm. She stayed on the line for 31 minutes and 35 seconds. Apparently, T-Mobile has a glitch in their system when a customer tries to call 911.

Whenever a T-Mobile customer calls 911, it creates ghost calls that the system records as 911 hang ups. It creates a bottleneck in the system as 911 operators respond to those “ghost” 911 hang ups. Callers end up getting put on hold as operators try to catch up. According to reports , T-Mobile has been aware of the issue since November. It has become a more frequent problem in the past month.

Photo Courtesy of WFAA

The mother of the child was at a funeral at the time of the incident. When the babysitter was unable to get a hold of emergency services, she called Bridget Alex. Bridget says she rushed home to her apartment. She walked into her apartment. The babysitter was holding Brandon, who did not appear to be breathing by that point.

“I jumped in the car with him, and I just kept kissing his lips,” Bridget said. “He was still warm. I just kept saying, 'Brandon, please wake up. Please wake up.’” Bridget drove Brandon to Methodist Hospital for surgery. They transferred Brandon to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, where he was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m. Saturday.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere agreed to send his top engineers to Dallas Wednesday morning. He committed to have them stay until the problem is fixed.