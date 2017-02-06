Dancing for the Stars Returns to Wichita Falls This Friday

It’s quickly become a Wichita Falls tradition and a great fundraiser for some deserving Wichita Falls organizations. I’m talking about Dancing for the Stars Wichita Falls.

Each year several teams of local dance instructors take on a partnership with local celebrities in a competition to not only learn and show off some fancy footwork, but also raise much needed funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Texas and the MSU chapter of America’s Small Business Development Center. The reason that these two organizations came together is because mentoring is a central factor for both of them and both are focused on improving the quality of life in our fair city.

The big event is this Friday evening at the MPEC with the theme of a night in Paris and would make a great Valentine evening for you and your sweetheart!

Even if you can’t make it out to this Friday’s festivities, you can still vote for your favorite dancer, or dancers, as the case may be. This is one of those times where you truly can “Vote Early and Vote Often”!

That’s good for me because I’m personally acquainted with several of this year’s participants and really can’t pick my favorite. I can’t wait to find out who wins the dance-off and how much money is raised for these two great causes.

The pairings include: