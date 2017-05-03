Dash Cam View of Plane Crash Is Simply Horrifying

Plane fuel and fire rained down on the road and cars. It clipped power lines, then the traffic light at Mukilteo Speedway and then hit at least five cars as it barreled down Harbour Pointe Boulevard. Then, a ball of flames erupted when the plane crashed."

Miraculously, a pilot and a passenger aboard the single-engine aircraft were not hurt, although two people on the ground were hurt and several cars suffered damage, reports the Seattle Times .

Upon realizing he had lost power, the pilot said he elected to steer the aircraft toward a street that looked open, potentially in the hopes of minimizing injury and harm to others. Whatever the reason, it's amazing more people were not hurt and no one died as a result of the crash.