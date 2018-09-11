Disney Star Arrested for Bringing a Loaded Gun to the Airport

Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie was arrested on Monday (Sept. 10) for bringing a loaded gun to the airport, People reports .

According to TMZ , who broke the news , he was carrying a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol. A public information officer with the Los Angeles Airport Police confirmed to People that Henrie had been booked around 9:05 a.m at Terminal 2 at LAX and was being held at the LAPD Pacific Division Jail, where he would be "released on his own recognizance."

Henrie later addressed the incident via Twitter.

“I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport," he wrote. "I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country. More than anything I am humiliated an embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”

The news comes just days after the 29-year-old actor, who also appeared in How I Met Your Mother , announced that he and his wife, former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill Henrie , are expecting their first child, a baby girl. See his tweet below.