Del Monte Recalls More Than 64,000 Cases of Corn

Texas is included in a massive recall by Del Monte Foods, Inc.

The company announced the recall of 15.25-ounce (432) cans of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers on Tuesday, December 11. The recall is due to under-processing that could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could result in life-threatening illness if consumed. It’s important to note that no illnesses have been reported in association with the recalled cans of corn.

The products subject to recall are labeled with UPC number 24000 02770 along with one of the following “Best if Used By” dates:

Aug. 14, 2021

Aug. 15, 2021

Aug. 16, 2021

Sept. 3, 2021

Sept. 4, 2021

Sept. 5, 2021

Sept. 6, 2021

Sept. 22, 2021

Sept. 23, 2021

The products were distributed to 25 states in the U.S. and 12 international locations.

States: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

International locations: Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia, Suriname.

Consumers with cans affected by the recall should return them to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange. For questions, call Del Monte’s toll-free hotline at 800-779-7035, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or log onto delmontefoods.com .