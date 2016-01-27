DeLoreans Back in Production, Right Here in Texas

If you're wanting to build your time machine, you're going to need the stainless steel construction of a DeLorean. After three decades, you can finally get one off the production line.

You probably checked out this post because you're a big fan of ' Back to the Future. ' Ever since I saw that movie, I have wanted a DeLorean. I think we all did at one point in our lives.

DeLorean Motor Company was brought from Ireland to Humble, Texas in 1987 by CEO Stephen Wynne, where they have only been refurbishing existing DeLoreans. The factory had the parts to make a complete car, but were not allowed to. Well, a new low-volume manufacturing bill was just passed and now the DeLorean will be made right here in America for the first time.

"It's huge for us. It means we're back as a car company again," DeLorean CEO Stephen Wynne said . You can buy a refurbished model for $45,000 to $55,000. Wynne hoped to sell the new ones for less than $100,000. The price will depend what modern engine he chooses.

"There's no reason to change the appearance of the car. As we go into the program, we'll decide what areas need to be freshened up," Wynne said. Wynne estimates that he can build about 300 cars right now and hopes to have the first car completed in early 2017.

Here's to hoping I hit the Powerball so I can buy one.