UPDATE 3: A spokesperson told NBC that "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy."

UPDATE 2: Lovato is now " okay and stable ," a source told People . Additionally, TMZ has negated its earlier claim , and said that while law enforcement insisted Lovato overdosed on heroin, another source said it was a different drug. "The source would not reveal what drug caused her to OD," TMZ added.

UPDATE 1: Law enforcement told TMZ Lovato was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home in Hollywood Hills.

The publication also reveals that paramedics found the singer unconscious when they arrived at her home. Lovato spent Monday night out celebrating a friend's birthday in West Hollywood.

ORIGINAL : Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized for an apparent heroin overdose, law enforcement told TMZ .

Sources for the outlet said the 25-year-old singer was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon on Tuesday (July 24), and is currently being treated. Her condition is unknown.

Police also confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a call for a female victim of a possible overdose at 11:39 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on the same block as Lovato's. A Los Angeles police department spokesperson declined to name the individual who was transported to a local hospital.

The news comes just a month after Lovato released new single "Sober," in which she revealed she'd relapsed after six years of sobriety. She's publicly struggled with addiction throughout her career, and went to rehab for the first time in 2010.

“I felt out of control the first time I did [drugs]," she revealed in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated. "My dad was an addict and an alcoholic. Guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family.”

This is a developing story.