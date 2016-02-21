Denny Hamlin edged out Martin Truex Jr. by inches at the finish line to win his first Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida on Sunday afternoon. Hamlin's victory over Truex was the closest finish in the history of the iconic, season-opening race of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

Hamlin led much of the race, but he slid on his pit stop with under 40 laps left, providing an opportunity for Matt Kenseth to take the lead. Kenseth held the lead until Hamlin surged on the final lap, outrunning Truex to the finish line by less than a foot.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Carl Edwards rounded out the top five finishers on Sunday. Defending Daytona champ Joey Logano placed sixth. Kenseth finished 14th.

Pre-race favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. spun out while trying to advance positions with 30 laps left. He finished a disappointing 36th. Pole winner Chase Elliott wrecked less than 20 laps into the race. He finished 37th.

NASCAR’s 2016 Sprint Cup Series continues next Sunday in Atlanta.