Despite Legal Victory, Trump Needs Money For Border Wall

SAN YSIDRO, CA - FEBRUARY 7: A cross sits in the sand in front of the U.S.-Mexico border planted by activists in support of passage of the Dream Act February 7, 2018 in San Ysidro, California. The rally coincides with the eve of Congress's spending bill deadline with organizers urging lawmakers to pass a clean Dream Act without provisions for a border wall. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Donald Trump has won a judge's permission to build a border wall with Mexico. Now all he needs is the money.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in San Diego rejected arguments that the administration overreached by waiving requirements for environmental and other reviews before construction can start.

Judge Gonzalo Curiel — whose objectivity Trump had questioned during his presidential campaign — wrote that the court couldn't consider whether building a border wall was "politically wise or prudent."

Trump tweeted that he'd scored a "big legal win" but he may yet hit another kind of wall.

Congress has yet to fund the project. This month, the Senate rejected a request for $18 billion.

