A nasty rumor about staph infections was spreading on social media earlier this week about the Schlitterbahn water park in Galveston, TX and finally, official answers were given out last night.

A woman named Ashley Salas posted a message on Facebook saying her children contracted staph infections at Schlitterbahn and that the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) told her there have been a handful of cases at the same park.

After over 100,000 shares KHOU 11 News went to Schlitterbahn Galveston and asked if they could test their water while cameras were on. The water test came back clean.

Schlitterbahn's spokesperson, Winter Prosapio discussed the water park's protocol in keeping the water safe for visitors.

We test the water three times more than is required by the state and the county. We pride ourselves on having a safe environment for our families.

Afterward, Salas said she regrets the stir she caused on social media and felt she had to take the post down because she received threats to her and her family.

This is why you don't believe everything you see on the Internet. Please check your facts before you start slandering businesses.