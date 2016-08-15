Did Rudy Giuliani Forget September 11 Happened?

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani made a comment that has many people scratching their heads.

Giuliani, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter who presided over the Big Apple during the events of September 11, was introducing the Republican presidential nominee in Youngstown, Ohio at an event when he said the following while discussing Trump's running mate, Mike Pence:

Under those eight years, before Obama came along, we didn't have any successful radical Islamic terrorist attack inside the United States."

Giuliani came under fire back in 2010 after he said there were no attacks on U.S. soil while President Bush was in office.

This most recent comment and misunderstanding of the American timeline did not go over well on social media, which wasted no time bashing Giuliani, although at least one person tried to defend the comment: