The things you stumble upon online. I had no idea that the small Texas town of Dilley had a huge group of macaques. Yes, that is pronounced how you think it is. These monkeys were made pretty popular on the MTV show 'Wildboys' for their funny name. They're native to Japan, but apparently these little guys have a pack in Texas.

National Geographic did a documentary on the Texas macaques. Which you can see above. Guess I got to make a road trip to Dilley so I can play with macaque. Sorry for that corny joke, couldn't resist.