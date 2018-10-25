Did You Know Oklahoma is Home to the Tallest Slide in the Country?

Ever wanted to go to the playground as an adult? That is this place and it has all the adult thrills you want.

So today I learned about Riversport over in Oklahoma City. They do a bunch of cool things like paddleboarding, ziplines, sky trails, and water slides. What I want to talk about is actually the dry slides. Similar to the slides we all grew up playing on in our local playgrounds.

At the Riversport location in the Oklahoma City Boathouse District, they have the tallest dry slide in the country . They have two 72-foot tall spiral slides, the Sky Slalom and new Sky Luge that will have you racing up to 22 miles per hour before you get to the bottom. They also have a tandem slide that you and friend could race down, that one is only thirty feet tall though.

This place looks like a lot of fun and had no idea about it. Maybe worth a road trip up north to check it out.