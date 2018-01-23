Did You Know These Tiny Buildings All Over Wichita Falls Actually Serve a Purpose?

Those random buildings aren't just for show, they're actually doing a job.

If you have driven around Wichita Falls, you have seen at least one of these. The city calls them ornamental structures. Maybe you have noticed the latest one that was just built near the Walmart on Lawrence Road. It looks like a Water Mill. My first thought when they were building this, why? Seriously, why do we need a water mill here?

Then you think about it, those little buildings are all over town. We have castles, lighthouses, Japanese style pagodas. These things are actually helping our city out. They're hiding the eyesores that are a traffic control box. Plus, they help keep them cool and not exposed to the brutal Wichita Falls heat during the summer helping them work more effectively.

The city plans to add more of these, but below are all the ones we have around and where they're located. I think the castle is my favorite, which one do you think is the best?