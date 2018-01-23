Did You Know These Tiny Buildings All Over Wichita Falls Actually Serve a Purpose?

Those random buildings aren't just for show, they're actually doing a job.

If you have driven around Wichita Falls, you have seen at least one of these. The city calls them ornamental structures. Maybe you have noticed the latest one that was just built near the Walmart on Lawrence Road. It looks like a Water Mill. My first thought when they were building this, why? Seriously, why do we need a water mill here?

Then you think about it, those little buildings are all over town. We have castles, lighthouses, Japanese style pagodas. These things are actually helping our city out. They're hiding the eyesores that are a traffic control box. Plus, they help keep them cool and not exposed to the brutal Wichita Falls heat during the summer helping them work more effectively.

The city plans to add more of these, but below are all the ones we have around and where they're located. I think the castle is my favorite, which one do you think is the best?

  • 1

    The First Site-1987

    Located at Brook & 5th Street
    Photo Courtesy of The City of Wichita Falls

    Was originally a single story pagoda at Brook and Seymour Highway, a second story was added in 1994 for a bigger traffic box. The new structure at the Brook & 5th Street intersection is an elegant looking tower.

  • 2

    Oriental Tea House-1988

    Located at Seymour Highway & Loop 11
    Photo Courtesy of City of Wichita Falls

    Actually is landscaped with Japanese pines to go with the scene.

  • 3

    Japanese Pagoda-1989

    Located at Jacksboro Highway & Midwestern Parkway
    Photo Courtesy of City of Wichita Falls
  • 4

    Santa Fe Jailhouse - 1990

    Located at Old Iowa Park Road & Sheppard Access Road
    Photo Courtesy of The City of Wichita Falls

    This one is actually no longer working as a traffic box due to a decrese in traffic volume, but the structure remains.

  • 5

    English Cottage-1991

    Located at Jacksboro Highway and East Scott Street
    Photo Courtesy of the City of Wichita Falls
  • 6

    Lantern House-1992

    Located at Seymour Highway and Sunset Drive
    Photo Courtesy of the City of Wichita Falls
  • 7

    Bell Tower-1993

    Located at Jacksboro Highway and Central Freeway
    Photo Courtesy of the City of Wichita Falls

    The largest structure built at the time was designed to grab the attention of travelers passing through our city.

  • 8

    The Lighthouse-1996

    Located at 9th Street and Kemp Boulevard
    Photo Courtesy of the City of Wichita Falls

    The beacon actually works on it.

  • 9

    Sheppard Main Gate Tower-1997

    Located Spur 325 & Highway 240
    Photo Courtesy of the City of Wichita Falls

    Officials at the base actually helped with the design. An old-school guard tower was the final design.

  • 10

    Castle-1998

    Located at Midwestern Parkway & Hampstead
    Photo Courtesy of the City of Wichita Falls

    Has a complete castle wall and moat as well for the perfect medieval theme.

  • 11

    Clock Tower-2003

    Located at Kell East and Indiana
    Photo Courtesy of the City of Wichita Falls
  • 12

    Water Mill-2017

    Located at Maplewood and Lawrence Road
    Photo Courtesy of the City of Wichita Falls

    The design for the water mill began all the way back in 2003. You may have actually seen it working at the 2004 Texas Recreation and Parks Society Convention. It finally found a home right outside the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

