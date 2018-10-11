There’s a right and wrong place to have the time of your life. A wine store is definitely the wrong place.

This tragic tale comes to us from TCPalm (via Grub Street ). A 24-year-old woman was arrested at the Total Wine & More liquor store in Stuart, Florida after the manager called the police on her and a friend after they began “trying to re-enact a scene from the movie Dirty Dancing .” Look, just because there’s an “& More” in the name of the store doesn’t mean the “more” is erotic dancing.

The article doesn’t specify what scene from the immortal 1980s classic they re-enacted, so here are my guesses. Either they recreated the “Loverboy” scene, which my wife can quote word for word, especially when in the near vicinity of liquor.

Or they could have copied the “Hungry Eyes” sequence. From a thematic perspective, this would be the best choice for liquor-store dancing. When I see a bottle of Johnny Walker, I definitely get hungry eyes.

Or, of course, they might have done the “Time of My Life” final dance number, along with the famous Patrick Swayze lift. I’ve got a feeling if you try that in a liquor store and break a couple bottles of Chablis, the owner is going to call the cops on your ass.

The woman was booked on a charge of disorderly intoxication. Let me guess: When she was taken to jail and tossed in a cell, she yelled “Nobody puts Baby in a corner!”