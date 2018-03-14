Disney Announces Huge Deal With Texas Children’s Hospital

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger made the announcement earlier this week that Disney would be partnering up with children's hospitals around the world. The first is the Texas Children's Hospital over in Houston. The plan is to donate 100 million over the next five years.

"We chose Texas Children's Hospital because they are global leaders in pediatric care as well as the largest children's hospital in the country and their dedicated healers share our commitment to support the emotional well being of young patients and their families," Iger said.

Walt Disney himself has a very special connection to the Texas Children's Hospital. Back in 1952, he had some Disney artists create a depiction of this new hospital before it would eventually open in 1954. It showed what the hospital would look like, along with some familiar Disney characters walking around.

Kids could see their room redesigned with their favorite Disney, Star Wars or Marvel characters to help them feel more at home than a hospital. Pretty cool to see Disney have a Texas connection.