Distracted Texting Woman Plunges 6 Feet Down Open Sidewalk Door

This is not what they mean when they say "flip phone."

A 67-year-old woman in Plainfield, N.J. went to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday after she plunged six feet down a sidewalk access door when she flipped over it while walking and looking at her phone.

You can see the woman appears to be looking at her phone seconds before she walks into the open door and then flips over it, causing her to tumble into the hole. If you watch closely, though, it looks like she stares right at the door before she smacks into it while scanning her phone, so it's kind of surprising she fell.

The fact she's 67 and focused on the phone also lends itself to the idea that it's not just Millennials who are consumed by their phones.