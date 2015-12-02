Doctor Has Magical Method for Quieting a Crying Baby

It's a mystery as old as time itself -- how can you get a crying baby to calm down?

Well, Dr. Robert Hamilton, of Pacific Ocean Pediatrics , in Santa Monica, Calif., has found a rather simple and effective way that may be the greatest innovation in childcare since the woobie hit store shelves.

Hamilton shares his technique in this video, which has instantly gone viral. As you can see, just about anybody can do this. Considering the legions of parents who'd do anything to make sure their kids don't wail, it's not a surprise this clip has taken off.

Hamilton is hardly a quack, either. He's been a pediatrician for 30 years, so you can be confident he knows what he's doing.

What do you think? Does this method work or do you have another way to stop your little ones from bawling?