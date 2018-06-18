Dog Days of Summer Photo Contest – Score a Family Summer Getaway!

The dog days of summer are upon us, and we want to see how you and your best friend are dealing with the heat!

Just send us an adorable photo of your dog (cat, pig, turtle, hamster, etc.) shooting the breeze, soaking up the sun, or any other way they are enjoying the summertime, include a cute caption, and you could win one of three cool prize packages!

Submissions will be accepted now through July 22, and then we'll open the entries up for public voting! The top three fur babies with the most votes* will be rewarded as follows:

1st Place:

2-night stay at Red Roof Inn

4 season passes to Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark

4 one-day passes to Castaway Cove Waterpark

1 Fabfoam pool float

2nd Place:

1-night stay at Red Roof Inn

4 one-day passes to Castaway Cove

1 Fabfoam pool float

3rd Place:

4 one day passes to Castaway Cove

Dog Days of Summer Entry Form To enter the Dog Days of Summer photo contest, fill out the form below, upload your photo, include a cute caption and hit submit! Name First Last

Email *

Phone *

Your Pets Name *

Upload Your Photo * please make sure there no spaces or special characters (i.e. @$%*&!) in the file name of your photo, otherwise it will not come through. Upload please make sure there no spaces or special characters (i.e. @$%*&!) in the file name of your photo, otherwise it will not come through.

Photo Caption *