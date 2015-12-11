Dog Fetching Lobsters Is Everybody’s Best Friend

Newspapers? Frisbees? Puh-leeze. We need pooches who can reel in something more awesome than that.

The dog in this video is a black lab named Lila who has the amazing ability to dive into the water and retrieve lobsters after her owner trained her to do it.

It somehow doesn't seem right, does it? This dog will be nibbling away on kibble while his owner dines on scrumptious lobster that he would normally have to pay $15.99 to enjoy.

Man's best friend, indeed.