You don't need to be a dog person to be moved by this.

Look at this incredibly touching video of a dog saying goodbye to his dying owner in a hospital.

Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Jessen died November 30 at a hospital in Marysville, Calif. after having a ventricular brain hemorrhage. Before he passed away, his family brought his dog, Mollie, to see him one last time.

Ryan's sister, Michelle, took the video and said the pet needed to be there. "Just realizing that my brother is not going to wake up, it was obviously upsetting," Jessen said. "We wanted the dog to have closure. We wanted to make sure she understood."

Jessen took in Mollie, who is now living with Ryan's parents, as a stray about six years ago. The way she approached Ryan in the hospital was a far cry from how she normally acts. "Mollie's reaction normally would've been to run up and jump on him and be super excited, and she was very hesitant the way she reacted to him (at the hospital)," Michelle said.