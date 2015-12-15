Hidden Camera Catches Package Thief Stealing Box of Dog Poop



What do you do when someone keeps stealing your packages off of your porch? For this man, he decided to get a little revenge.

After having numerous deliveries disappear from in front of his house, he had had enough. He didn't want to get the police involved, but he wanted to teach the thieves a lesson.

On a Thursday afternoon, he put out a package that he had filled up with dog poop. The package stayed on his porch until Sunday, but then the thieves struck again! Luck for us, his hidden camera caught it all!