Police Issue Statement Regarding Dolores O’Riordan’s Death

Scotland Yard police have completed their initial investigation of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan 's sudden death on Jan. 15, and issued a public statement regarding their findings.

"Police in Westminster have dealt with a sudden death. Officers were called at 9.05am on Monday 15 January to a hotel in Park Lane, W1. A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesperson told reporters Jan. 16. "The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be compiled for the coroner."

As previously reported , O'Riordan had been staying at a London hotel, where the 46-year-old singer/songwriter booked a room during what was described as a visit to the city for "a short recording session" with a metal band named Bad Wolves . The Cranberries, who soared to worldwide fame in the early '90s and reunited in 2009 after a six-year hiatus, released the orchestra-assisted acoustic collection Something Else last year.

Fans may need to wait an extended period of time before hearing official word regarding the circumstances that led to O'Riordan's shocking passing, but they may be able to take some small comfort from a recently unearthed interview from 2001, in which she reflected on the Cranberries' commercial ups and downs in the context of her own life, which she insisted had never been happier.

“I’ve learned that for me it’s not about being a huge star, and I’ve never felt as happy as I do right now,” O’Riordan told Yahoo! Music . "I guess when you get to that next level in life, everything that once seemed so important — record sales, touring, and staying popular — doesn’t matter as much anymore. Suddenly, your life’s fuller and you learn how to grasp the moment you’re in and live it and enjoy it."